Cleveland police: Kitchen fight at Academy Tavern ended in deadly stabbing

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened at Academy Tavern Saturday.

Police say they were called around 8:35 p.m.

Officers found a man bleeding. He was transported to University Hospitals where he was pronounced deceased.

He has not been identified.

According to police, the victim and two men were working in the kitchen when they got into an argument.

The victim was stabbed during the fight.

Police arrested Omar Calloway, 24, and Jeremy Calloway, 27.

Both suspects were treated at University Hospitals for lacerations.