Avocados recalled because of listeria risk

Henry Avocado Corporation has issued a voluntary recall of California-grown whole avocados.

The avocados may be contaminated with listeria.

Henry Avocado reports environmental samples taken during a routine inspection at its California facility tested positive for listeria.

There are no reported illnesses at this time.

Avocados from Mexico are not subject to recall.

“We are voluntarily recalling our products and taking every action possible to ensure the safety of consumers who eat our avocados,” Phil Henry, President of Henry Avocado, said in a statement.

