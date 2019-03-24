Authorities say another Parkland shooting survivor has taken his life

CORAL SPRINGS, Florida – Coral Springs police say a second Parkland shooting survivor has taken his life.

Investigators told the Miami Herald that a current Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student died “in an apparent suicide” Saturday night.

This follows the death of Sydney Aiello.

The 19-year-old’s mother says Aiello struggled with “survivor’s guilt” and had recently been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Former student Nikolas Cruz confessed to the February 14, 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 14 students and 3 teachers.