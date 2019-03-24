22-year-old passenger killed in Alliance car crash

ALLIANCE, Ohio – The Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly car crash that happened on W. Main Street in Alliance Saturday.

Troopers responded to W. Main Street and S. Lincoln Ave. around 7:05 p.m.

According to a press release, Larry McKitrick, 45, was headed westbound on W. Main when he ran a stoplight.

His car was hit by a driver headed southbound.

McKitrick’s passenger was partially ejected when the vehicle flipped and hit a parked car.

Tate Arick, 22, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

McKitrick was transported to Mercy Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was also treated for injuries .

Crash investigators say some seatbelts were not in use and alcohol is believed to be a factor.