16-year-old accepted into 9 law schools



DALLAS, Texas – 16-year-old Haley Taylor Schlitz just got her driver’s license, now she has her sights set on a law degree.

Schlitz was accepted into 9 law schools.

But she wasn’t always a good student.

Schlitz says she was doing poorly in school, and her parents decided to teach her at home when she was in the 5th grade.

“I started to become more worried about what my peers thought of me rather than my grades and so my parents decided to pull me out,” she explained in an interview with Good Morning America. “That and I couldn’t get into the gifted and talented program, and then they homeschooled me.”

Schlitz graduated high school at 13.

She’s soon to graduate college and will attend Southern Methodist Dedman School of Law next year.

She’s not the only standout in the family. Her 13-year-old brother is a freshman in college. Her 11-year-old sister is a freshman in high school.