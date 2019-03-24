1 killed in crash involving semi near Fremont

FREMONT, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a semi that has killed one person near Fremont.

According to troopers, the accident happened on U.S. 20 and State Route 51.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells FOX 8 first responders were called to the scene Sunday just before 10 a.m.

They say one person was killed and at least two others have been hurt.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says roads in the area will be closed for several hours while they investigate the accident.