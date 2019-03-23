Tow truck driver pinned in Fairview Park crash will lose leg from accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio - A tow truck driver who was injured during a crash in Fairview Park Monday will have the lower half of his leg amputated.

That's according to the Association of Professional Towers (APTO).

The accident happened following a traffic stop on Lorain Road at West 204th Street.

A Fairview Park officer pulled over a vehicle and requested a tow to impound. A driver from Patton's Towing responded to the scene and started putting the car onto the truck.

Police said that's when an Acura went left of center and hit the tow truck on the driver's side, pushing the truck on top of the operator.

APTO says he already has the mindset of returning to work and they are optimistic about his recovery.

If you are able to contribute, donations can be made out to Ronald Urbansky and mailed directly to:

Patton's Five Star Towing

29700 Lorain Rd

North Olmsted, OH 44070

The police cruiser and the tow truck had their emergency lights activated at the time of the crash, according to the police department. The incident remains under investigation.

See previous coverage of this story by clicking the video above.