CLEVELAND, Ohio - Saturday will be sunny, with highs struggling to make it out of the 30s.

As skies clear tonight and early Saturday, we will anxiously await the potential of seeing the Northern Lights on Saturday night. But be aware that all we can do is forecast an elevated potential of seeing them (it’s not like a much more definitive weather forecast).

