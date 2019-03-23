Sandusky business a total loss after fire; state fire marshal investigating

SANDUSKY, Ohio – The State Fire Marshal has been called to investigate a fire that happened around midnight Saturday in Sandusky.

Captain Adam Butler with the City of Sandusky Fire Department tells FOX 8 news Highline Auto Works is a total loss.

Perkins Township, Huron and Margaretta Township departments assisted Sandusky in fighting the blaze.

No one was hurt.

The Sandusky Fire Department shared a video on their Facebook page Saturday that showed the aftermath of the fire.

You can see in some places areas that are still smoking.

Sandusky Fire reported they’ll be working to put out hot spots Saturday.