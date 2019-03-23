Passengers airlifted from cruise ship stranded off Norway’s coast

NORWAY — Passengers on a cruise off the coast of Norway are being evacuated by helicopter.

According to TMZ, the Viking Sky cruise ship, operated by Viking Ocean Cruises, issued a mayday call Saturday due to engine problems, high waves and strong winds.

The ship’s 1,300 passengers and crew are being evacuated via several helicopters and ships.

The evacuation process reportedly began after Norway’s sea rescue received a distress signal from the Viking Sky.

Due to the fact that helicopters can only rescue 10-15 people at a time and the rescue boats have been having difficulty in the rough waters, the rescue mission is expected to take several hours.

Currently 800 people are still awaiting rescue.

TMZ reports the cruise ship had begun to drift toward shore but managed to restart an engine and regain its course as the evacuation continues.

There haven’t been any serious injuries reported however five people were transported to the hospital.

Some passengers have shared photos and videos of the ship’s distress on Twitter.

Passenger on board #VikingSky Crew is doing a good job. Evacuation is slow. Seas rough. One muster station had a door blow in, injure pax and flood. Moved to midship pic.twitter.com/ndvEaJew8L — David Hernandez (@oxman78) March 23, 2019

דיווח ראשוני על ספינת תיירים נורבגית ועליה 1300 איש אשר החלה לשדר אותו מצוקה. מסוקים הוזנקו #VikingSky pic.twitter.com/IhRnQjUkKe — First reports@avi (@avigil77) March 23, 2019

The Viking Sky made its maiden voyage in 2017.

This is a developing situation. We will provide updates as they become available.