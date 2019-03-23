TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 22: Andre Wesson #24 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts with C.J. Jackson #3, Musa Jallow #2 and Kaleb Wesson #34 against the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half in the first round game of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at BOK Center on March 22, 2019 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Ohio State hoops play Houston in second round
The 11th seeded Ohio State Buckeyes are moving to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Buckeyes defeated No. 6 seed Iowa State 62-59.