N.J. lawmakers ask school districts to stop using ‘Adventures of Huckleberry Finn’ in curriculum

JERSEY CITY, N. J. — Two lawmakers from New Jersey recently introduced a resolution encouraging school districts to stop using Mark Twain’s “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” as part of their curriculum.

The resolution says in part, “The novel’s use of a racial slur and its depictions of racist attitudes can cause students to feel upset, marginalized or humiliated and can create an uncomfortable atmosphere in the classroom.”

Ultimately, each district will be able to make their own decision.

Jersey City School Board President Sudhan Thomas told WABC that he believes this could be a teachable moment.

“I’m not sure if at this point, any one book can erase or heal the wounds of 400 years,” he said during his interview. “But at the same time, I think if we can figure out a way to probably parse that word out of that book and maybe put a disclaimer and say this was the word that was used but in current times that we live in, we don’t use that word.”