Man caught on camera kicking elderly woman in the Bronx arrested

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx — Police have arrested a man seen in cellphone video kicking a woman in the face and body several times on a train in the Bronx.

The subject wanted for the brutal subway attack of an elderly woman IS IN CUSTODY. The victim was treated & released from the hospital & is getting the care, advocacy & support needed. Thank you to the worldwide community for the tremendous assistance. Add’l details to follow. pic.twitter.com/W4rFRDeuq2 — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) March 23, 2019

On Sunday, March 10, a man approached a 78-year-old woman who was seated, and began to punch and kick her numerous times in her face and her body, police said.

The disturbing footage shows the man kicking the seated victim six times, twice in the head and four times in her upper body.

The woman, who was seen with several bags, tried to block the kicks with her left hand, while stunned passengers watched, the video showed.

According to policec, the woman has been released from the hospital.

Warning: Video of the attack, seen below, may be difficult to watch for some viewers.

