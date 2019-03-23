Man caught on camera kicking elderly woman in the Bronx arrested

Posted 2:01 pm, March 23, 2019, by and

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx — Police have arrested a man seen in cellphone video kicking a woman in the face and body several times on a train in the Bronx.

On Sunday, March 10, a man approached a 78-year-old woman  who was seated, and began to punch and kick her numerous times in her face and her body, police said.

The disturbing footage shows the man kicking the seated victim six times, twice in the head and four times in her upper body.

The woman, who was seen with several bags, tried to block the kicks with her left hand, while stunned passengers watched, the video showed.

According to policec, the woman has been released from the hospital.

  • Warning: Video of the attack, seen below, may be difficult to watch for some viewers.
Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 40.896550 by -73.850728.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.