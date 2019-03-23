‘Look at you go!’: 4-year-old with Spina Bifida takes first steps as friends cheer her on

DURHAM, N.C. -- Four-year-old Kenydii Parker of North Carolina is capturing the hearts of thousands on the internet.

Her aunt, Yvette Parker, recently shared a video of the girl, who born with Spina Bifida, using a walker with braces on her legs.

According to WOFL, Kenydii has always had to rely on a wheelchair, until recently.

So Yvette made sure to record the emotional moment she took her first steps at school as her friends clapped and cheered.

"It most definitely was the happiest day of her life," Parker said during an interview with WOFL. "She was so excited!"

She told the TV outlet that Kenydii is more determined than ever.

"She tells her dad every day how much she wants to walk so she can walk to the park like her siblings," she said.

 

