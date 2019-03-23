Gov. DeWine orders flags flown at half-staff after Ohio soldier killed on mission in Afghanistan

COLUMBUS — The Pentagon has identified two U.S. soldiers killed in Afghanistan while involved in combat operations Friday in Kunduz Province. In response, Governor Mike DeWine is ordering flags be flown at half-staff.

The men were identified Saturday as Spc. Joseph P. Collette, 29, of Lancaster, Ohio, and Sgt. 1st Class Will D. Lindsay, 33, of Cortez, Colorado. Collette was assigned to the 242nd Ordnance Battalion, 71st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group, and Lindsay was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne). Both were based at Fort Carson, Colorado.

DeWine ordered Saturday night that all U.S. and Ohio flags be lowered to half-staff on all public buildings and grounds in Fairfield County and at the Ohio Statehouse in honor of Spc. Collette.

“Fran and I offer our deepest condolences to Spc. Joseph Collette’s family and to his fellow soldiers in the U.S. Army’s 242nd Ordnance Battalion, 71st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group. Ohio is proud of Spc. Collette’s service and will never forget his sacrifice,” DeWine said in a statement.

The flags remain lowered until sunset on the date of Spc. Collette’s funeral.

The fatalities bring to four the number of U.S. soldiers killed so far this year in Afghanistan. The deaths underscore the difficulties in bringing peace to the war-ravaged country.

