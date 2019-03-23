FOX 8’s Natalie Herbick posts touching tribute after losing mother, ‘She won in the way she lived’

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Fox 8 New Day Cleveland host and news anchor, Natalie Herbick, penned an emotional tribute to her mother on social media.
Lisa Ann Herbick passed away Thursday night after a long battle with cancer.
“Simple words can never express the impact this woman made on my life. The world is a better place for my mom having lived in it, and we are better for having known her,” Natalie wrote.
“My mom taught me so many of lifes greatest lessons but I do believe there were none greater than her last. She may have battled ovarian cancer over the past several years, but she did NOT lose the fight. She won in the way she lived and in the way she faced every unimaginable challenge with grace and dignity.”
View this post on Instagram
"All that I am or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.” – Lincoln Simple words can never express the impact this woman made on my life. The world is a better place for my mom having lived in it, and we are better for having known her. I truly believe that we have a guardian angel watching from above. Trust me there is NOTHING that could ever stop her from being a protective momma. She would always say her three greatest accomplishments in life were her kids. We were the blessed ones because she was the picture perfect mother. The beauty of her soul, her kindness and her love was unmatched. A fiery little Italian woman filled with passion and loyalty. My mom taught me so many of lifes greatest lessons but I do believe there were none greater than her last. She may have battled ovarian cancer over the past several years, but she did NOT lose the fight. She won in the way she lived and in the way she faced every unimaginable challenge with grace and dignity. Mom, your life gave us memories too beatiful forget. Rest peacefully. I love you always and forever.
“Mom, your life gave us memories too beatiful forget. Rest peacefully. I love you always and forever,” Natalie wrote in closing.