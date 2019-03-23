FOX 8’s Natalie Herbick posts touching tribute after losing mother, ‘She won in the way she lived’

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Fox 8 New Day Cleveland host and news anchor, Natalie Herbick, penned an emotional tribute to her mother on social media.

Lisa Ann Herbick passed away Thursday night after a long battle with cancer.

“Simple words can never express the impact this woman made on my life. The world is a better place for my mom having lived in it, and we are better for having known her,” Natalie wrote.

“My mom taught me so many of lifes greatest lessons but I do believe there were none greater than her last. She may have battled ovarian cancer over the past several years, but she did NOT lose the fight. She won in the way she lived and in the way she faced every unimaginable challenge with grace and dignity.”

“Mom, your life gave us memories too beatiful forget. Rest peacefully. I love you always and forever,” Natalie wrote in closing.