Fight for the Iron Throne in Game of Thrones Monopoly

While we wait to see who will snag the Iron Throne in the HBO series, you can battle it out to see who will lay claim as ruler of Westeros.

Hasbro has a Game of Thrones Monopoly game.

Instead of Boardwalk, the big property is King’s Landing.

Hasbro unveils the Game Of Thrones Monopoly board. pic.twitter.com/jGC3gVxptw — LADbible (@ladbible) March 20, 2019

No thimbles, dogs or ships for player pieces. Instead, you’ll represent one of the Great Houses.

Gold Dragon and Silver Stag coins replace the colorful paper money, and a first for Hasbro, there is a musical component.

The Game of Thrones theme song plays from a card holder.