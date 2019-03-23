Father of Aniya Day-Garrett plans to sue Cuyahoga County Department of Children and Family Services

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The father of 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett plans to sue the Cuyahoga County Department of Children and Family Services.

That’s according to Mickhal Garrett’s attorney.

Paul Grieco is representing Garrett.

Aniya died on March 11, 2018 after suffering months of abuse.

Her mother, Sierra Day, and her mother’s boyfriend, Deonte Lewis, were convicted of aggravated murder in her death. On Wednesday, Day was sentenced to life in prison without parole while Lewis got life in prison with the chance of parole after 20 years.

During the trial, officials testified Aniya was malnourished and suffered at least one stroke due to tearing blood vessels on her brain from blows to the head. They said she endured years of abuse and neglect, and reports to social and daycare workers were apparently ignored.

Garrett, was fighting for custody of Aniya at the time of her death. He told the jury he filed a complaint with Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services and a report with East Cleveland police when he noticed signs of abuse during a visit with his daughter.

