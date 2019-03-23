Family displaced after fire in Parma

PARMA, Ohio – Parma firefighters responded to a fire in the 5400 block of State Road Saturday.

Parma fire tells FOX 8 that the fire started at the Lincoln Inn Bar.

The fire damaged the apartments above the bar.

The family made it out okay with their pets.

The family is displaced while cleanup and repairs are being completed.

State Road was temporarily shut down while firefighters knocked out the flames.

The Parma Fire Prevention and Investigation Unit will determine the cause of the fire.

41.413841 -81.710054