CVS to sell CBD products



CVS Pharmacy announced Wednesday that it will begin selling hemp-derived CBD products in eight states.

The pharmacy chain says the products include topicals such as creams, sprays and lotions.

They will be available in CVS stores in eight states including Alabama, California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland and Tennessee.

CVS specified it is not selling any cbd-containing supplements or food additives.

Officials with the chain says the products comply with applicable laws.

Cbd is becoming one of the hottest ingredients in consumer products.

Companies are adding the non-psychoactive cannabis compound to food, beverages and skin care products.