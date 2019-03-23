× Congressman introduces bill that could allow student athletes to get paid

WASHINGTON D.C. — A U.S. representative has proposed bi-partisan legislation that would allow collegiate athletes to make money off their image or likeness.

U.S. Representative Mark Walker (R-N.C.) introduced the Student-Athlete Equity Act last week, just days before the start of the NCAA tournament.

The Student Athlete Equity Act would amend the definition of a qualified amateur sports organization in the tax code to remove the restriction on student athletes using or being compensated for their name.

The NCAA has taken steps in recent years to improve the student athlete experience but is still against players being paid beyond scholarships and the cost of university attendance.

“Signing an athletic scholarship with a school should not be a moratorium on your rights to your name, image, and self-worth,” Walker said in a press release. “It’s time to bring equity to student-athletes and fix the injustices that exist in the current NCAA model. After nearly two years of discussions with players and leaders, we are introducing legislation that won’t cost the NCAA or our schools a single dollar, while empowering college athletes with the same opportunities that every American should have in a free-market.”

Read the full Student-Athlete Equity Act here.