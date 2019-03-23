Cold temperatures overnight, followed by a Sunday warm up

With a clear sky…and fingers crossed…. we will anxiously await the potential of seeing the Northern Lights. Areas most likely to see this phenomenon is in Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Maine. It’s a possibility in Ohio, but far from a guarantee! Be aware that all we can do is forecast an elevated potential of seeing them (it’s not like a much more definitive weather forecast).

Sunday we warm up a bit with temperatures topping in the low and mid 50s. Still cooler near the lake. Mostly sunny to start then clouds increase ahead of our next system. There is the chance of some spotty showers after 4 p.m., becoming more scattered during the evening. A wintry mix is possible Monday morning, especially south.

