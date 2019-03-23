Catholic priest stabbed during live streamed service

MONTREAL, Canada – A Catholic priest is in stable condition, following an attack that happened during Mass at St. Joseph’s Oratory in Montreal.

You can see the suspect charge toward the priest.

Father Claude Grou, 77, had lacerations to his upper body.

Church security held the suspect until police arrived.

The suspect has not been identified. He’s expected in court Saturday.

“What a horrible attack at Saint Joseph’s Oratory in Montreal this morning,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted. “Father Claude Grou, Canadians are thinking of you and wishing you a swift recovery.”