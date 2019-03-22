× Woman takes troopers on chase through Cuyahoga County, damages three cruisers

CLEVELAND — Troopers are investigating after a woman took them on a chase through Cuyahoga County Friday night.

According to OHSP, it first started on I-77 NB near mile post 151 when a trooper attempted to pull over a car for window tint and a fictitious registration violation. They say the driver, who was alone, failed to stop.

Newburgh Heights police then tried to assist by boxing in the suspect, but she managed to escape by ramming into their cruisers.

The chase continued into Cleveland and finally came to an end near East 105th and St. Clair when she crashed into the trooper’s cruiser.

The driver has not been identified and is now in custody.

No injuries were reported.