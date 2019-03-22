Toledo police search for missing 9-year-old girl

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are searching for a missing 9-year-old girl.

Police say Tonique Taylor did not return home from her school, Navarre Elementary, Friday.

She is described as being 3’2″ tall and weighing 85 pounds.

Taylor was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with “Love” written on it, blue jeans, a purple coat and silver shoes.

If you have seen Taylor or have any information regarding her whereabouts please contact Crimestoppers at (419) 255-1111.

