Terry Francona goes skydiving again, this time brings coaching staff with him

GOODYEAR, Ariz.– Terry Francona enjoyed his skydiving adventure so much, he went back for another round.

This time, the Cleveland Indians manager was joined by bench coach Brad Mills and pitching coach Carl Willis.

“If this goes bad, tell Millsy not to screw up the pitching,” Francona said before jumping out of the plane.

“It’s probably pretty much what I expected, which was exciting. It was cool. What an experience, Mills said.

"Hey, if this goes bad, tell Millsie not to screw up the pitching." Tito went skydiving AGAIN, but he brought some friends along this time … (via themelissasteele/IG) pic.twitter.com/0U9q9gFdMv — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) March 22, 2019

The Indians posted video of Tito’s first skydiving experience last weekend.

