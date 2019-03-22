Terry Francona goes skydiving again, this time brings coaching staff with him

GOODYEAR, Ariz.– Terry Francona enjoyed his skydiving adventure so much, he went back for another round.

This time, the Cleveland Indians manager was joined by bench coach Brad Mills and pitching coach Carl Willis.

“If this goes bad, tell Millsy not to screw up the pitching,” Francona said before jumping out of the plane.

“It’s probably pretty much what I expected, which was exciting. It was cool. What an experience, Mills said.

The Indians posted video of Tito’s first skydiving experience last weekend.

