Suspect in custody after standoff in Wickliffe

WICKLIFFE, Ohio– A 52-year-old man will face charges following a standoff in Wickliffe Friday morning.

Officers were called to a house on Regent Road just before 9 a.m. for a disturbance. Lt. Pat Hengst said the victim had been assaulted and was taken to Lake Health West Medical Center.

The suspect barricaded himself in a bedroom of the home and indicated he had a gun, Hengst said. After more than an hour of negotiations, he refused to come out. When officers feared he would harm himself, they used tear gas and entered the room.

The suspect had visible injuries and was taken to a hospital. Hengst said there is an active warrant for the man related to a previous domestic violence charge.

The suspect and the victim were roommates, according to police. No one else was inside the house.