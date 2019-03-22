Sunshine and warmer temperatures to kick off your weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Friday’s snowfall (officially 0.6″ at Hopkins Airport) was just enough to remind all of us just how fickle March can be without causing any travel disruptions.

Temperatures are slipping down into the 20s this evening. We'll have flurries coming through and gradual clearing. Winds traveling at 10-20 mph.

Here's a look at your FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

As skies clear tonight and early Saturday, we will anxiously await the potential of seeing the Northern Lights on Saturday night. But be aware that all we can do is forecast an elevated potential of seeing them (it’s not like a much more definitive weather forecast).

Saturday will be sunny and not as cold as Friday, but still below normal. The winds will also drop off a bit.

Here is your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Latest forecast information, here.