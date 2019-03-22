Spring snow! Flurries for our Friday; warmer temps on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It may be spring, but old man winter continues to stick around Northeast Ohio. Snow showers are expected for most of the area today.

Depending on where you live you can see little accumulation or up to an inch in the primary and secondary snowbelt areas.

The snow sticks around all day today with highs reaching 38 degrees. For tonight, we will have partly cloudy conditions with temps around 25 degrees.

There is a taste of spring for our weekend. We will have sunny conditions, with highs near 60 Sunday.

**More on the forecast here**