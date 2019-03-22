× Six years later: Community holding vigil to honor, demand justice for Aliza Sherman

CLEVELAND — Friends, family and community members will gather Sunday evening to remember and honor Aliza Sherman, who was murdered six years ago in downtown Cleveland.

Sherman, 52, was leaving her attorney’s office when she was attacked on Erieview Plaza near the Galleria on March 24, 2013. She was stabbed 11 times.

Sherman was in the middle of a divorce at the time of her death and proceedings were scheduled to begin the next day. Her attorney Gregory Moore pleaded guilty to one count of falsification for giving investigators inaccurate information on the day of the murder.

Sunday, supporters will gather at 5 p.m. at 75 Erieview Plaza, the site where Sherman was killed.

Her family and friends want to remember the beautiful person she was and demand that she “finally gets the justice she deserves.”

