Show Info: March 22, 2019

Posted 10:02 am, March 22, 2019, by

Big A** Salads
www.reallybigsalads.com

Boca Loca Burrito Factory
1 Berea Commons #1, Berea
http://bocalocaburritofactory.com/

Cleveland Clinic
https://my.clevelandclinic.org/

Graf Growers
1015 White Pond Drive
Akron, OH 44320
Graf Growers’ Workshops
Succulent Wine Bottle – March 23rd & April 11th
Air Plant Holder – March 30th
Succulent Wreath – April 13th
www.grafgrowers.com

 Luster
The Van Aken District – Market Hall
3441 Tuttle Rd. Suite 403
Shaker Heights, Ohio 44122
https://lustergifts.com

Metropolis Popcorn
2164 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221
www.metropolisohio.com

K & K Portage Market
3364 Warren Road
Cleveland, Ohio
www.kkportage.com

Petal Sweet Cleaning 
www.petalsweetcleaning.com

Twice Loved Shoppe
8806A Mentor Avenue
Mentor, Ohio 44060
https://www.facebook.com/Twice-Loved-Shoppe-150675585718645/

Zoma Ethiopian Restaurant
2240 Lee Rd,
Cleveland, OH 44118
www.zomacleveland.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.