Seen on TV: 3/22/19
Here are the web links for Friday, March 22, 2019.
- Click here for more on Cleveland Improv
- Click here to submit your ‘Dig This’ questions for AJ Petitti of Petitti Garden Centers
- Click here for more on the Igloo cooler takeover
- Click here for early screenings of Shazam
- Click here for the new Avengers trailer
- Click here for more on the Michael Stanley achievement award
- Click here for more on the Shawshank Redemption 25th Anniversary Celebration
- Click here for more on the Short Sweet Film Fest
- Click here for podcast on Midwest Monsters: the Blizzards of ’78 and ’79
- Click here for more on Enraged Rage Room
- Click here for the 4-year-old hockey player mic’d up
- Click here for more on ODOT seeking comment on proposed I-71 to SR 176 Deceleration Lane
- Click here for the Woollybear Cam
- Click here for more on the Food Lifespan List
- Click here for the Imagine Dragons concert
- Click here for the Avon Hot Summer Nights Musical Festival
- Click here for more information on I-Team traffic camera investigation
- Click here for the Allison Rose Foundation
- Click here for more on Cleveland Browns season tickets
- Click here for more on LaureLive
- Click here to submit your nomination for “Cleveland’s Own”
- Click here for more on the Wizard of Oz’s return to theaters
- Click here to vote on the Rock Hall induction
- Click here for info on the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter
- Click here for more on the new Ohio driver’s license
- Click here for more on Schumacher Homes
- Click here for more on the Cleveland Metroparks
- Click here for Flower Bombing nominations
- Click here for more on Live Nation Concerts
- Click here to submit your Eye on Akron photos
- Click here for more on Cleveland Chain Reaction
- Click here for Come Together: Gun Control Facebook group
- Click here for Playhouse Square’s 2018-2019 KeyBank Broadway Series
- Click here to find help for someone contemplating suicide
- Click here to report a pothole to ODOT
- Click here for more information on Beltone
- Click here for Szarka Financial Planning and Investments
- Click here for the Cuyahoga County Animal Abuse Registry
- Click here for more on how to help someone overcome heroin addiction
- Click here to contribute to the Fox 8 Kids Art Gallery
- Click here for more information on Mortach Financial
- Click here for more on the FOX 8 app
- Click here for more on FOX 8’s weather app
- Click here for Dr. Marc