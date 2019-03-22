× Searching for a roommate? Survey reveals top qualities in a roomie

Are you in need of a roommate? SpareRoom, a roommate pairing site, asked people which qualities are most important when it comes to finding the perfect match.

Coming in first, was respect. Researchers found 99% of people are looking for a roommate who is respectful.

The other top traits include responsibility, honesty, and cleanlinesses.

When it comes to skills and overall ideal matches, someone who can cook or bake is a big perk. A number of roommate seekers are also looking for someone to watch Netflix with.

