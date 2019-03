NORTHEAST OHIO — Have you ever wanted to see the Northern Lights? You may get a chance to see them right here in northeast Ohio Friday or Saturday night.

According to the U.S. National Weather Service of Cleveland, the Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a G2 Moderate Geomagnetic Storm Watch.

This means that the Northern Lights may extend down to the Great Lakes region late Friday and Saturday nights.

FOX 8 Meteorologist André Bernier says that although there is potential to see the lights here in northeast Ohio, the sun has to send the right output our way. André says that based on our current forecast, the skies should be clearer Saturday night which is looking like our best chance to see them. However, he reiterates that seeing the lights is just a possibility.

The National Weather Service has provided a map of the areas most likely to see the lights:

CLICK HERE for the latest information from the National Weather Service on the G2 Moderate Geomagnetic Storm Watch.

Plus, stay up to date with FOX 8’s weather team as we keep tabs on the northern lights this weekend both on-air and online, here.

If you are lucky enough to see the Northern Lights this weekend please share your photos with us at tips@fox8.com.