Police in NY looking for man who kicked 78-year-old woman in face multiple times on subway

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx— Authorities are searching for a man seen in cellphone video kicking a woman in the face and body several times on a train in the Bronx, police said Friday, according to WPIX.

On Sunday, March 10, at about 3:10 a.m inside of the Nereid Avenue/ White Plains Road subway station, a man approached a 78-year-old woman who was seated, and began to punch and kick her numerous times in her face and her body, police said.

The horrendous assault was captured on cellphone video.

The disturbing footage shows the man kicking the seated victim six times, twice in the head and four times in her upper body, before walking off the subway yelling, “Now Worldstar that!”

The woman, who was seen with several bags, tried to block the kicks with her left hand, while stunned passengers watched, the video showed.

Warning: Video of the attack, seen below, may be difficult to watch for some viewers.

