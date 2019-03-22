North Ridgeville drivers cited for going around school buses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio -- Despite a local school district’s plea, drivers are still refusing to stop for a school bus that has activated its warning lights and stop sign in North Ridgeville.

North Ridgeville transportation supervisor Tammy Butler said there has been a slight decline since the district purchased buses with cameras mounted outside several months ago.

However, they still average three offenses a day.

Video shows a car start to accelerate once the bus comes to a stop on Case Road on March 14.

Another video shows another violator on Center Ridge Road on March 3.

And cameras captured three cars speed past a school bus on Lear Nagel Road on February 12. Another violator was captured on camera on Center Ridge Road later that same day.

Butler said most of the violations happen between 3 and 4:30 in the afternoon.

North Ridgeville plans to buy five new buses for the 2020 school year.

Those buses will come equipped with cameras to capture video of any violators.

