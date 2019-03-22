‘Never give up, brother:’ Baker Mayfield’s message to Browns fan battling cancer

CLEVELAND– A Cleveland Browns fan fighting cancer got a special message from quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Josh Herron was diagnosed with leukemia during his first semester at Baldwin Wallace University. Over the last five years, he’s beaten cancer three times, but now he’s back at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

Herron’s brother, Noah, posted a video from Baker to Twitter on Thursday, thanking him for providing a little extra motivation.

“I know you are surrounded by family and friends and loved ones, and that’s really important. I remember when you were our coin toss captain for the Ravens game, that exciting overtime win. Just want to let you know I appreciate your support. But know, you know, I want to be here to support you. Keep fighting. We have an exciting season coming up so never give up because we got to get you to another game,” Mayfield said in the video.

“Never give up, brother.”

Shoutout to @bakermayfield for taking the time out of his day to give my brother @JoshHerron15 some motivation through one of his toughest battles! Can’t wait for him to wake up and get back to another game! pic.twitter.com/6Y5X1S8fdP — noah herron (@noaherron) March 21, 2019

