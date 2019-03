Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- Fox 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing loved ones and reunite them with their families.

Kathleen Rood, 31, was last seen March 12 on Fairhill Drive in Cleveland.

She was wearing a pink hoodie, blue hospital scrubs and a white shirt with hospital socks.

Kathleen is 5'2" and walks with a limp.

If you have seen her, please call Detective Callahan at 216-621-1234.

