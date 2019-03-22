Medina Township police officer due in court after off-duty OVI arrest

MEDINA, Ohio — A Medina Township police officer is due in Medina Municipal Court Friday morning following an arrest on St. Patrick’s Day.
It was just after 11 p.m. on March 17 when a witness called Medina police and reported that a man appeared to be passed out in a car in the 900 block of Beechwood Drive.
Officers discovered that the man slumped behind the wheel was veteran Medina Township Police Patrolman Cliff Nicholson. The 42-year-old was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while under the influence.
Medina Police Chief Ed Kinney told FOX 8 that Officer Nicholson refused to take a breathalyzer test and that, as a result, his license has automatically been suspended.
Cliff Nicholson has been a Medina Township patrolman since 2004, and has been honored a number of times for his enforcement of traffic laws, and his police biography reads “as of 2013, he holds an oath with the Medina County OVI Task Force.”