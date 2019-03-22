Local high school student setting sights on White House… in 2052

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio -- He can’t even vote yet, but a Sandusky 11th grader has big political aspirations way down the road, like in the year 2052.

“I think it’s not about as much as becoming president. I believe what I stand for,” said Tyler Franklin, 16.

The Sandusky High School junior, an A + student, also has a passion for sports.

He's on the school's varsity swim team.

But he has an even bigger passion: If you're gonna dream, dream big, he says.

“My name is Tyler Franklin and I want to run for president of the United States,” Franklin said.

Tyler is in no hurry. He wants to run for President of the United States 33 years from now when he's 50 years old.

Tyler is already building quite a resume as a political leader.

He worked tirelessly to help promote Sandusky school levies, which voters passed to build new schools.

He's been class president for three years, since his freshman year.

He’s part of a commission that helps teens think of recreational opportunities for youth, and deal with drug issues.

And he’ll be interning at city hall.

So why age 50 for president?

“At that age you’re not too young to be considered smug and inexperienced to where you are aligning yourself with very youthful ideas, but you have experience; you know what you’re doing and you have the wisdom,”

Because of all of his accomplishments and political knowledge, it was actually a friend who suggested he has what it takes to go for the highest political office in the land.

But first, there's a lot of work to be done, he said.

Tyler would like to go to college in Washington, D.C., attend the Naval Academy and get a law degree.

So why should people take him seriously?

“The reason people should take me seriously is because I do know the issues and I study them. I feel educated on them. My beliefs are representative of a lot of people in the country; there’s a lot of independents,” Franklin said.

He won’t give up on his dream, but knows becoming President of the United States is a super long-shot.

So what else would he like to do?

“I’d like to get a law degree and I definitely have a dream of someday owning my own business,” Franklin said.

But he believes "President Franklin" has a nice ring to it even if he has to wait 30 years.

“It sounds inviting, but a lot of gravity,” Tyler said. While he keeps his high hopes alive, in the meantime, he’ll enjoy being a teenager.

He just got his driver's license and is looking forward to going to prom in May.