I-Team: Another security breach uncovered at Hopkins Airport

CLEVELAND– Police arrested a man last weekend at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport after he climbed a fence and got into a restricted area, the FOX 8 I-Team learned.

This comes weeks after a driver plowed through a fence and went into the airfield, and airport security never noticed.

In the latest case, police arrested 22-year-old Joseph Robinson.

Records show Saturday morning he, “did climb over the security fence at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport leading to the traffic control tower onto a restricted area.”

Robinson was charged with criminal trespass. That is a misdemeanor charge barely more than a traffic ticket.

We tried to reach him, but we had no luck. Court records show he got out of jail after his arrest and then he didn’t show up for court.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more on FOX 8 throughout the afternoon.

