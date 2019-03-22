× I-TEAM: Alleged sexual assault led to vigilante justice

EASTLAKE, Ohio — An alleged sexual assault of a child led to vigilante justice posted online, and now police have started filing charges to sort it all out, the FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned.

According to an Eastlake police report Richard Adams, 20, was arrested for felony assault.

The report stated he assaulted a 17-year-old after he saw the teen molesting a 5-year-old. The 17-year-old was charged with rape.

Adams posted a video on his Facebook page, which had been shared several times, showing the 17-year old beaten. A man can be heard trying to force the teen to say what he was accused of doing.