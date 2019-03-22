× Graphic video: Footage shows high-wire accident involving Wallenda performers

**Warning- the video below is graphic**

SARASOTA COUNTY, Florida- For the first time since their scary fall, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Department is releasing video of World Recorder holder Nik Wallenda and his troupe falling during a high-wire act without a safety net.

The incident happened in 2017.

Eight performers were practicing a human pyramid act on a high-wire when someone lost their balance.

Five of the performers fell more than 20 feet to the ground, while three others, including Nik Wallenda hung on.

The performers suffered broken bones from their fall, but all of them were expected to make a full recovery.