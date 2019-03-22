Fox Recipe Box: Pretzel Crusted Trout

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Pretzel Crusted Trout is one of the entrees Chef Brandt Evans of Blue Canyon Kitchen & Tavern is offering for Cleveland Independent Restaurant Week. TheTwinsburg restaurant is one of about 40 restaurants offering 3-course meals for $33 for this special culinary event. Chef Brandt visited the Fox 8 studio and showed Stefani Schaefer his secret to a perfect pretzel crusted fish dish.
Chef Brandt Evan's Pretzel Crusted Trout
SERVES 4
- 4 EA 1-2 POUND TROUT
- BONED AND FINS CUT OFF, HEAD AND TAIL CUT OFF AS WELL
- 3 CUPS ROLD GOLD PRETZELS
BLENDED IN FOOD PROCESSOR TILL CHUNKY, NOT POWDERY.....SHOULD LOOK LIKE PRETZEL NIBS. USE A ZIPLOCK BAG AND A ROLLING PIN IF YOU DON'T HAVE A PROCESSOR
WARM PESTO POTATO SALAD
- 1# RED BLISS POTATOES
- BOILED TILL COOKED THROUGH AND CUT IN ¼'S
- 1# BABY SPINACH
- ¼ CUP BASIL PESTO, (FROM STORE OR YOU CAN MAKE FRESH)
MUSTARD CAPER CREAM SAUCE
- 2 CUPS HEAVY CREAM
- 2 TABLESPOONS GRAIN MUSTARD
- 2 TABLESPOONS CAPERS (NON PARIELLE)
- 1 TABLESPOON BUTTER, UNSALTED