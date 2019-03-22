Fox Recipe Box: Pretzel Crusted Trout

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Pretzel Crusted Trout is one of the entrees Chef Brandt Evans of Blue Canyon Kitchen & Tavern is offering for Cleveland Independent Restaurant Week. TheTwinsburg restaurant is one of about 40 restaurants offering 3-course meals for $33 for this special culinary event. Chef Brandt visited the Fox 8 studio and showed Stefani Schaefer his secret to a perfect pretzel crusted fish dish.

Chef Brandt Evan's Pretzel Crusted Trout

SERVES 4

  • 4 EA 1-2 POUND TROUT
  • BONED AND FINS CUT OFF, HEAD AND TAIL CUT OFF AS WELL
  • 3 CUPS ROLD GOLD PRETZELS

BLENDED IN FOOD PROCESSOR TILL CHUNKY, NOT POWDERY.....SHOULD LOOK LIKE PRETZEL NIBS. USE A ZIPLOCK BAG AND A ROLLING PIN IF YOU DON'T HAVE A PROCESSOR

WARM PESTO POTATO SALAD

  • 1# RED BLISS POTATOES
  • BOILED TILL COOKED THROUGH AND CUT IN ¼'S
  • 1# BABY SPINACH
  • ¼ CUP BASIL PESTO, (FROM STORE OR YOU CAN MAKE FRESH)

 MUSTARD CAPER CREAM SAUCE

  • 2 CUPS HEAVY CREAM
  • 2 TABLESPOONS GRAIN MUSTARD
  • 2 TABLESPOONS CAPERS (NON PARIELLE)
  • 1 TABLESPOON BUTTER, UNSALTED

 

 

 

