Fox Recipe Box: Pretzel Crusted Trout

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Pretzel Crusted Trout is one of the entrees Chef Brandt Evans of Blue Canyon Kitchen & Tavern is offering for Cleveland Independent Restaurant Week. TheTwinsburg restaurant is one of about 40 restaurants offering 3-course meals for $33 for this special culinary event. Chef Brandt visited the Fox 8 studio and showed Stefani Schaefer his secret to a perfect pretzel crusted fish dish.

Chef Brandt Evan's Pretzel Crusted Trout

SERVES 4

4 EA 1-2 POUND TROUT

BONED AND FINS CUT OFF, HEAD AND TAIL CUT OFF AS WELL

3 CUPS ROLD GOLD PRETZELS

BLENDED IN FOOD PROCESSOR TILL CHUNKY, NOT POWDERY.....SHOULD LOOK LIKE PRETZEL NIBS. USE A ZIPLOCK BAG AND A ROLLING PIN IF YOU DON'T HAVE A PROCESSOR

WARM PESTO POTATO SALAD

1# RED BLISS POTATOES

BOILED TILL COOKED THROUGH AND CUT IN ¼'S

1# BABY SPINACH

¼ CUP BASIL PESTO, (FROM STORE OR YOU CAN MAKE FRESH)

MUSTARD CAPER CREAM SAUCE