Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Gretchen Pleuss is a singer-songwriter from Akron, Ohio. She is known for her soothing sensitive vocals and strong songwriting ability.

Gretchen is releasing a new CD of original music and you can learn more about this up-and- coming artist by clicking here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video