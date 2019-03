HAMILTON, Ohio — Three-month-old Trooper is ready to find his forever home after recovering from a horrific accident.

He was hit by a train earlier this month and lost his back legs, tail and left eye.

The Animal Friends Humane Society has been caring for the puppy ever since and just announced that he’s ready for adoption.

They wrote in a Facebook post that he will need special care and a patient family.

For those interested, CLICK HERE.

39.399501 -84.561335