Cleveland Indians starting regular season without Jason Kipnis, Francisco Lindor & Bradley Zimmer

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians will be kicking off their 2019 season without Jason Kipnis, Francisco Lindor and Bradley Zimmer.
Kipnis underwent an MRI Thursday confirming he has a mild calf strain, the Indians announced on Twitter Friday night.
This comes after Kipnis left Thursday’s cactus league game against the Giants, with right calf tightness after his first at-bat. At the time the team called his departure “precautionary.”
Now, Kipnis will have no baseball activity or 7 to 10 days before being reevaluated.
Lindor and Zimmer will both begin the season on the 10-day injured list.
The Indians’ 2019 season kicks off Thursday at Target Field against the Minnesota Twins.
