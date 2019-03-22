Cleveland Indians starting regular season without Jason Kipnis, Francisco Lindor & Bradley Zimmer

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians will be kicking off their 2019 season without Jason Kipnis, Francisco Lindor and Bradley Zimmer.

Kipnis underwent an MRI Thursday confirming he has a mild calf strain, the Indians announced on Twitter Friday night.

This comes after Kipnis left Thursday’s cactus league game against the Giants, with right calf tightness after his first at-bat. At the time the team called his departure “precautionary.”

Now, Kipnis will have no baseball activity or 7 to 10 days before being reevaluated.

Lindor and Zimmer will both begin the season on the 10-day injured list.

The Indians’ 2019 season kicks off Thursday at Target Field against the Minnesota Twins.

INF Jason Kipnis underwent an MRI yesterday which confirmed a mild calf strain. Kip will have no baseball activity for 7-10 days before being reevaluated. Additionally, OF Bradley Zimmer and SS Francisco Lindor will each begin the season on the 10-day IL. pic.twitter.com/3PPcDryXM6 — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) March 22, 2019

