Chick-fil-A banned from opening Texas airport location due to ‘anti-LGBTQ behavior’

March 22, 2019

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Chick-fil-A has been banned from opening a location at a Texas airport because of “it’s legacy of anti-LGBTQ behavior,” according to U.S. News & World Report.

The San Antonio City Council reportedly approved new concessions that will bring food chains to one of the city’s airport terminals on Thursday.

However, Councilman Roberto Trevino made a motion amending the deal so it did not included a planned Chick-Fil-A.

The amendment was reportedly approved by the council 6-4.

“With this decision, the City Council reaffirmed the work our city has done to become a champion of equality and inclusion. San Antonio is a city full of compassion, and we do not have room in our public facilities for a business with a legacy of anti-LGBTQ behavior. Everyone has a place here, and everyone should feel welcome when they walk through our airport. I look forward to the announcement of a suitable replacement by Paradies,” Trevino told the news outlet.

The project includes a coffee shop, bagel shop, market and BBQ restaurant.  A replacement for Chick-Fil-A will be “decided at a later date.”

