California lawmaker proposes bill restricting, banning smartphones in schools

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California lawmaker has proposed legislation that would restrict or ban students from using their smartphones at school.

KTLA reports California Rep. Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi (D) believes the devices can interfere with classroom learning.

The proposed measure, Assembly Bill 272, would require school boards to adopt policies that limit or prohibit the use of cell phones on school grounds.

The students would be allowed to keep their phones with them at school however, for emergencies or learning purposes.

The bill also allows the districts to decide the extent to which they restrict the devices.

“To the extent that smartphones are becoming too much of a distraction in the classroom, I think every school community needs to have that conversation as to when is too much of a good thing getting in the way of educational and social development,” Muratsuchi told KTLA Wednesday.

Muratschui also said that many California school districts have already banned the use of cell phones.