Browns sign offensive lineman Bryan Witzmann

Posted 11:12 am, March 22, 2019, by

Bryan Witzmann #78 and Cody Whitehair #65 of the Chicago Bears block Kerry Hyder #61 of the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field on November 11, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Lions 34-22. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio– The Cleveland Browns signed free agent offensive lineman Bryan Witzmann, the team announced on Friday.

This is the 28-year-old’s fifth NFL season.

Witzmann was signed as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans in 2014. He’s played with the Chiefs and the Bears, including seven starts at right guard with Chicago.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.