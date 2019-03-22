× Browns sign offensive lineman Bryan Witzmann

BEREA, Ohio– The Cleveland Browns signed free agent offensive lineman Bryan Witzmann, the team announced on Friday.

This is the 28-year-old’s fifth NFL season.

Witzmann was signed as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans in 2014. He’s played with the Chiefs and the Bears, including seven starts at right guard with Chicago.

