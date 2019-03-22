Bryan Witzmann #78 and Cody Whitehair #65 of the Chicago Bears block Kerry Hyder #61 of the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field on November 11, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Lions 34-22. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Browns sign offensive lineman Bryan Witzmann
BEREA, Ohio– The Cleveland Browns signed free agent offensive lineman Bryan Witzmann, the team announced on Friday.
This is the 28-year-old’s fifth NFL season.
Witzmann was signed as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans in 2014. He’s played with the Chiefs and the Bears, including seven starts at right guard with Chicago.